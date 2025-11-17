CSMC to resume demolition drive on 10 roads soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation conducted a major road-widening drive in June and July, during which around 5,500 affected structures were demolished. Now, once again, the administration has begun preparations to restart the demolition campaign. A list of ten roads has been finalised for this phase. Roads will be widened according to the development plan. The drive will begin on the road in front of Sarosh School on Padegaon Road, and the stretch up to MGM Golf Club will be cleared.

Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth held a review meeting at the headquarters on Monday morning. In the meeting, he reviewed which roads had been marked and where the total station survey (TSS) had been completed. Based on this, the list of 10 major roads for the next phase of action was finalised. According to sources, the demolition drive may begin as early as Tuesday. Action will commence once police protection is received, sources said.

The municipal corporation has requested ₹3,500 crore from the government for developing the roads where demolition has already taken place. This demand was made to the chief minister while he was in the city on Sunday. For the next few years, the municipal corporation will not need to focus on basic amenities including roads, water, drainage, or electricity. More emphasis will be placed on strengthening the city's infrastructure. The development plan will be implemented with a 30-year vision. These measures aim to prevent the city from facing the same situation that Pune is currently experiencing, officials added.

List of 10 roads where demolition will take place

Mitmita main road to Golf Course

Old octroi checkpost to municipal corporation limits

Kanchanwadi main road to Law University

Renukamata Arch to Umrikar Lawns (Satara)

Harsul T-Point to municipal corporation limits

Seven Hills Chowk to Bhajiwali Bai statue

Mahavir Chowk to Jalgaon T-Point (VIP Road)

Champa Chowk to Jalna Road (in three phases)

Kranti Chowk to Paithan Gate and

Harsul Jail to Amber Hill.