CSMC to revive glory of musafirkhana at Panchakki

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) plans to restore the glory of the yesteryear’s heritage structure ‘musafirkhana’ (travellers lodge), situated below the surface level at Panchakki, through 2 per cent Heritage Fund.

It may be noted that the CSMC’s Town Planning section issues 1,000 to 1,500 building permissions every year. It collects development cess from each applicant. Hence, out of this cess, it will be reserving 2 percent of the collection as heritage fund, hereafter.

It may be noted that the state government has appointed a Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) for the municipal corporation. It is headed by a retired IAS officer. The HCC in its last meeting had expressed its concern saying that due to lack of adequate funds many a times the administration fails to undertake conservation works or upkeep the beauty and glory of the respective heritage. Hence the committee recommended the Heritage Fund for maintaining the heritage sites through 2 percent collection.

Hence the CSMC decided to upkeep Musaffirkhana, which is situated underground, of the famous Panchakki. There is an oblong shaped water tank upon this old lodge. The CSMC is now serious and will utilise the fund to undertake the conservation works of the heritage structures in and around the city.