CSMC to seek funds of Rs 32 crore to shift electricity poles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation requires ₹32 crore to shift or relocate electricity poles from major roads across the city. A proposal for this funding will soon be submitted to the District Planning Committee (DPC).

As part of the ongoing road widening campaign, many electricity poles are now positioned directly on the roads, obstructing traffic and posing safety risks. Removing and relocating these poles requires significant funding.

In the past, the municipal corporation used to rely on the MSEDCL to carry out the shifting. However, due to increased cost demands by the utility company, the corporation has now decided to handle the process independently by floating its own tenders for the work.

Three months ago, road widening was completed on eight major roads. The shifting of electric poles and transformers along these routes has now become essential. Accordingly, the administration has prepared a ₹32 crore budget proposal, which will soon be presented to the DPC for approval.