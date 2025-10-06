CSMC to seek ₹409 crore aid from state government

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The recent episodes of heavy rainfall have caused significant damage across various areas in the city. Roads have caved in and bridges have collapsed in areas such as Satara-Deolai, Padegaon, Bhausinghpura, and Naregaon. In some places, protective walls along drainage channels have also given way. In response, the municipal corporation is preparing to demand ₹409 crore from the state government to carry out restoration and infrastructure repair work. The civic administration has already prepared estimates for all the required works. On Monday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth directed officials to immediately send the proposal to the state government.

Heavy rainfall in August and September

Several instances of extreme rainfall were recorded in the months of August and September, with some areas receiving 100 to 145 mm of rain in a single day. As a result, water entered homes in many low-lying areas, causing severe inconvenience to residents. The worst-hit areas include Padegaon, Bhausinghpura, Satara-Deolai, and Nakshatrawadi. Administrator G Sreekanth personally visited many affected colonies to assess the situation. Following his inspections, he had directed that detailed estimates be prepared for the necessary repair and rehabilitation works. Over the past few days, ward engineers have been busy compiling the proposals.

On Monday afternoon, the administrator conducted a review meeting with department heads (HoDs) to evaluate the extent of the damage. The responsibility of submitting department-wise estimates to the state government has been assigned to the City Engineer.

Tender process must be completed within 100 days

With the Supreme Court directing that municipal elections be held by January 31, only around 100 working days remain for the CSMC. The civic chief emphasized that all estimates for development work must be prepared and the tender process completed before the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into effect. Any projects currently in the work order stage should be expedited and completed.

Proposals to be presented before committees

Since there are no elected representatives at present, the CSMC administrator currently holds authority over the general body and standing committee. He instructed that policy-related matters and project proposals, if any, be formally placed before these committees and approved, particularly those to be undertaken after Diwali.