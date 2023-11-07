CSMC to seize properties of default tax-payers!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a drastic step, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth has ordered issuing seizure notices to 12,000 property-holders who failed to pay property tax dues of Rs 425 crores. The CSMC will initiate seizure of properties if the property-holders fail to pay the dues within prescribed deadlines and lastly auction the properties. The administration is ready to take drastic action, said the assessor and collector of tax and deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.

Thete said, “There are over 12,000 properties in the city from whom the CSMC has to recover tax of Rs 425.32 crore. We have prepared a zone wise list of default property-holders. Initially, we will be serving Form-1 seizure notices to them. Later on, Form-2 notice will be served and after a 21 days gap, if the property-holders fail to pay the dues, we will issue Form-3 notice and start the process of auctioning properties.”

The deadline of the majority of the property-holders of the last stage is nearing completion. Hence the CSMC will soon be starting the auctioning process, claimed the deputy commissioner.

Form 1, 2 and 3

After serving of Form 1 notice the default property-holder will be given 15 days time to pay the dues. Later on, Form 2 will be served and lastly Form 3 notice will be served with a 21 days notice period. If anyone fails to pay dues in this period also then his/her property will be seized and the process to auction, warned the notice served to the property-holders.

Box

Total default properties -- Range of tax dues

10,600 -- Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

813 -- Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

475 -- Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh

131 -- Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

35 -- Above Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore

25 -- Above Rs 1 crore

Total 12079 -- Rs 425.32 crore