CSMC to send 3 tigers to Shivamogga Zoo in Karnataka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Siddharth Zoo, currently located in Siddharth Garden, is set to be relocated in the future to the upcoming Zoological Park at Mitmita. In preparation for this transition, the municipal corporation administration has begun expanding the zoo's animal collection. Within the next month, a pair of lions, bears, and foxes will be brought from the Shivamogga Zoo and Safari in Karnataka. In return, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will send three tigers. This animal exchange programme has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

At present, there are 12 tigers in the CSMC’s zoo — 7 of which are yellow tigers and 5 are white tigers. Shivamogga Zoo requested a pair of yellow tigers and one white tiger. In exchange, they have agreed to provide a pair of lions, bears, and foxes.

Since Siddharth Zoo currently has no lions, the municipal corporation accepted the proposal from Shivamogga Zoo. Both zoos had formally submitted their exchange proposals to the CZA, which granted approval on Friday. The approval letter reached the municipal corporation on Saturday.

The Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil said, “ Under the directives of Administrator G Sreekanth, a civic team will visit Shivamogga to inspect the animals being sent — ensuring their medical fitness. Similarly, a team from Shivamogga will visit our city to inspect the three tigers. Once both inspections are complete, the exchange process will be carried out.”