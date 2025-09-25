CSMC to set up 50 MW solar project to reduce power bills of water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To quench the thirst of city residents, the municipal corporation has to draw water from the Jayakwadi Dam. For this, the monthly electricity expenditure crosses ₹3 crore. In the new water supply scheme, 4,000 HP pumps will have to be operated, which will further increase electricity consumption. To cut down this expense, the civic chief G Sreekanth has announced plans to set up a 50 MW solar project. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (CSMRDA) has 400 acres of land at Teesgaon, which could be leased out for the project. The civic chief directed the municipal authorities on Thursday to immediately submit the proposal to obtain the land on lease-basis.

At present, the municipal corporation has its own water lifting center at the base of Jayakwadi Dam. The lifted water is brought to Pharola, purified there, and then carried to Nakshtrawadi. From there, the water is pumped up the hill at Nakshtrawadi for distribution. Finally, it reaches the city water reservoirs, where once again it has to be lifted by pumps to the overhead tanks (elevated storage reservoirs). This entire process results in an electricity bill of nearly ₹3 crore every month from Jayakwadi to the city, and the expenditure is expected to rise further. To bring 200 MLD of water to the city, two 4,000 HP pumps will be operated at Jayakwadi. Alongside, 900 mm and 1200 mm diameter pipelines will also be in use. This will significantly increase electricity costs, compelling administrator G Sreekanth to start measures for power savings.

₹200 crore loan for the project

On Thursday, during a meeting with municipal officials at the Smart City office, Sreekanth noted that the CSMRDA has 400 acres of land at Teesgaon and ordered that a proposal to lease it be sent immediately. A 50 MW solar project will be established at this site. The project will be funded through a ₹200 crore loan under the Green Energy scheme.

Burden of water scheme repayment

For the new water supply scheme, the government has already approved a ₹822 crore loan from Hudco for the municipal corporation. In the future, the monthly repayment installment of this loan will be at least ₹20–22 crore. On top of that, if the electricity bill touches ₹6 crore, the financial backbone of the municipal corporation could collapse. Hence, efforts are being made from now itself to reduce the power expenditure.