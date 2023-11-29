CSMC to start boating service in Nehru Garden

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has vowed to introduce boating service in Nehru Garden (N-8 Cidco) by December-end and mini bullet train service in Swami Vivekanand Garden (TV Centre area) by January.

It may be noted that presently Siddharth Garden is the only garden which provides entertainment facilities like amusement items for kids in the city. However, it is possible for the kids staying in different corners of the city to visit Siddharth Garden. Hence the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has decided upon developing gardens in all four corners of the city. The main aim is to discourage kids from getting addicted to the playing of games on mobile phones for hours and provide activities involving them physically to separate them from the addicted gadgets and devices. Hence the civic chief decided to start a boating facility in Nehru Garden. The water body situated in the campus of the garden will be desilted and then the boating service will be operated. The CSMC had shortlisted a private agency through a tender process. The civic administration will also construct a ramp for boating as well.

Mini train service in new year

The CSMC garden superintendent Vijay Patil

said, “The municipal corporation will be performing ‘bhoomipujan’ of myriad development works to mark CSMC anniversary on December 8. This will include boating service in Nehru Garden and mini bullet train in Swami Vivekanand Garden. The administration is making efforts to start the train service in January.”