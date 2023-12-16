CSMC to sub-let power to MSEDCL

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is operating a wet garbage processing plant of 35 tonnes capacity at Kanchanwadi. Presently, the CSMC is generating bio-methane gas and then further utilising it to generate electricity and on a pilot basis, the power was being utilised to operate the city’s biggest Sewage treatment Plant (STP).

So far, the STP was being operated with the power supply of MSEDCL. Now, the CSMC will generate electricity and supply it to MSEDCL for further operation of STP. The billing and notifying of the power units will be done religiously from January 1.

It is hoped that the burden of electricity bills against the power consumed to operate the STP Plant (Kanchanwadi) will also be reduced.

Earlier, the CSMC had constructed four garbage processing plants through the state’s fund of Rs 146 crore in 2017. It developed three plants each having 150 tons capacity to process dry and mixed garbage at Padegaon, Harsul and Chikalthana, while the Kanchanwadi plant processes wet garbage only.

Earlier, the Kanchanwadi plant was witnessing several hurdles in the operations. It was on the verge of closure, but the new civic chief G Sreekanth took initiatives. It granted permission to the operating agency to produce electricity through bio-methane gas. This yielded results in a few months. The initiative of supplying power to STP was under observation for the past many months.

“The wet garbage project is generating 2400 units of power daily. The electricity generated through the gas is being provided to operate the STP plant. The billing of this power supply will be done from January 1,” said the deputy commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Somnath Jadhav.

It is learnt that the processing capacity of the Kanchanwadi plant is 35 tones, but it is able to process 20 tones only due to myriad reasons. However, we are hopeful of gradually increasing the quantity of processing in phases, said Jadhav.