CSMC to submit proposals of Rs 2K crore before cabinet meeting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be tabling development proposals of valuing Rs 2,000 crore for approval in the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held in the morning on September 16 at the Smart City Office Headquarters.

The proposals include development of Science City on the lines of Ahmedabad and Kolkata; development of Garware Stadium of international standard level; stormwater management, etc.

The civic chief G Sreekanth, on Tuesday, held a meeting to review the progress of arrangements made by CSMC for the cabinet meeting and Mukti Sangram Din celebrations.

He also discussed the development proposals to be submitted before the cabinet meeting for approval with his subordinate officers. Later on, he instructed them to draft proposals valuing Rs 2,000 crore.

Stadium of International Level

There is a requirement of Rs 150 crore funds for the development of Garware Stadium ground of international standard. This will enable it to organise cricket as well as various athletics tournaments. The ground will be developed on 27 acres of land.

Administrative Building at Majnu Hill

The CSMC has decided to construct its multi-storeyed administrative building on the top of Majnu Hill. The municipal corporation will seek allocation of funds from the state government for the purpose.

Stormwater Management

The city roads are being developed from the funds allocated under Smart City Mission and the CSMC exchequer. The civic body has plans to develop more roads in the city. Besides, the absence of sewage management in the new localities is causing problems. There is a need for huge funds for it as well. The city also needs to design a stormwater management system so that the rain water passes through the roads smoothly without any hindrance.

Development of Open Spaces

The CSMC has plans to upgrade facilities in more than 45 crematoriums lying in worsening condition through the government funds. Besides, to promote sports and physical activities, the civic body will seek funds for the development of open spaces in the city.

Strengthening the bridges

The CSMC direly need funds to strengthen the deteriorating condition bridges at Makai Gate, Mehmood Gate (near Panchakki) and in Fazalpura (Chelipura) and also build smart roads in the city.

Tiger Park

The development of Safari Park by spending Rs 250 crore under Smart City Mission is underway at Mitmita. Hence the civic administration will seek approval of the cabinet meeting for additional funds for developing Tiger Park.

Disaster Management; DP Roads

The CSMC will also demand funds from the state government for Disaster Management and separate funds for developing roads proposed under the City Development Plan. It is learnt that the preparations of many more development proposals will be done by the municipal corporation officials to submit for approval in the cabinet meeting.