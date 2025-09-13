CSMC to submit report on prabhags to state soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As per the directives of the State Election Commission (SEC), a hearing on the draft prabhag plan was held at Maulana Azad Research Centre on September 10. Prospective candidates pointed out numerous errors in the draft. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has worked on correcting these mistakes and is in the final stage of preparing a detailed report, which is likely to be submitted to the state government on Monday, said the sources.

The draft prabhag plans published by the SEC had received 552 objections and suggestions. Many prabhags had become disproportionately large, while some colonies were shifted to different prabhags. Several aspirants across political parties highlighted that the boundaries and maps did not match. Accordingly, on September 11, the CSMC appointed ten teams to inspect each prabhag. Based on their findings, the final report is being prepared to be submitted to the government within the deadline, which ends on Monday.

Errors identified during the hearing will be corrected at the government level. After this, all prabhag plans will be submitted to the SEC, which will carry out the ward reservation process in descending order. This process is expected in the coming days. Only after the reservation list is announced will aspirants be able to finalise their election strategies. All eyes are now set on the reservation process.