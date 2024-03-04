CSMC to table annual budget on March 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The annual budget of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be submitted in the Standing Committee hall on Wednesday at noon. This will be the maiden budget (for the year 2024-25) of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth after joining the CSMC.

There is an administrative rule in the municipal corporation for the last four years.

The CSMC has submitted a budget of Rs 3,081 crore for the year 2023-24. However, the CSMC could not even complete 50 percent works out of the proposed works in the budget.

Meanwhile, the accounts section was engaged in preparing the budget for the past month. They invited all the sections to submit their proposed development works. The list of spillover works has also been prepared by civic authorities.

The population of the city is around 18 lakhs. Hence it is hoped that the CSMC will prepare an objective budget keeping in mind the needs of people staying in the tourism capital of Maharashtra. The civic administration will also focus on taking measures to become self-reliant financially. Hence there are chances that the target collection of various sections will also be increased. The citizens are also waiting to see whether there will be inclusions of many works eyeing the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.