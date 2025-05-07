CSMC to take action against wrongly parked four-wheelers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has discontinued the service of a private agency to take action against four-wheelers causing hindrance in traffic.

According to executive engineer (mechanical) Amol Kulkarni, earlier, the municipal corporation was deprived of a towing crane, adequate vehicles and manpower. Hence, a private agency was roped in. However, the CSMC has now appointed the ex-servicemen as ‘traffic wardens’ on a contractual basis. Accordingly, the CSMC will use its towing crane and initiate penal action through traffic wardens. The four-wheeler owners will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 against the release of their vehicles.

Hence, the CSMC has appealed to the vehicle owners not to park their four-wheelers on the road to avoid penal action against them.