CSMC to widen main roads passing thru Gunthewari Areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has decided to remove encroachments and widen four main roads passing through Gunthewari Areas in the city.

The CSMC’s town planning section has surveyed the roads extended from Padegaon to Mitmita; Trimurti Chowk to Akashwani, Hegdewar Hospital to Chetak Ghoda and Jaibhavaninagar to Mukundwadi Railway Station. It has come to notice that the majority of the constructed properties are deprived of building permissions. Hence the civic personnel will now scrutinise the ownership documents, levying of property tax upon them, total area of government land encroached through additional construction compared to the actual size of plot. We will also see whether the properties have been legalised under the Gunthewari Act and if they had done so then they would be given concessions, said the additional commissioner Santosh Wahule.

The selection of roads has been done by reviewing the number of complaints received by the office regarding encroachments that have narrowed the actual width of the roads. The illegal properties will be demolished and initiative will be taken to bring maximum properties under tax net.

The CSMC has started serving notices to property-holders of Padegaon from Thursday. The hearing will be held at the Smart City Office from May 15 and 17. Hence the property-holders should submit ownership papers, building permission, Gunthewari file, property tax receipt, etc at the time of hearing.