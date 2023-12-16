CSMC upgrades Meltron Hospital; operation theatre to start soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had set up a state-of-the-art operation theatre at its Meltron Hospital, situated opposite Chikalthana Airport.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha confirmed the development saying the certification process is underway. As soon as we receive it, the facility of surgery will be made available at our hospital.

The CSMC started the upgradation of the hospitals by spending Rs 10 crore. These works are in the last leg. The operation theatres have been set up at CSMC’s hospitals at N-8, Silk Mills Colony, Kaiser Colony, N-11 and Bansilalnagar. This will be a great boon for the urban poor staying in the city.

At the outset, the deliveries, tubectomy and minor laparoscopic surgeries will be done at this operation theatre. The facility has been made so that at least 10 surgeries could be done daily. The surgeries will be done at an affordable cost. Initially, we will arrange the surgeon on-call basis to perform the surgeries, said Dr Mandlecha.

Presently, two gynaecologists, one general physician and a surgeon are needed. After hiring them, the CSMC will introduce a dialysis facility and set up an independent ICU facility in CSMC hospitals. The CSMC is trying its best to start the facilities soon, it is learnt.