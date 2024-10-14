CSMC urge for granting Rs 750 cr loan for new water scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will need to take a loan of Rs 822 crores to contribute its share to the new water supply scheme. This includes a provision of Rs 80 crore for road repairs. The municipal administration is considering borrowing the amount excluding this Rs 80 crore. It is planning to undertake the repair of roads where water pipelines have been laid. If the Rs 80 crore is excluded, the corporation will need to secure a loan of Rs 750 crore.

The work of the new water supply scheme is 78 per cent complete, and efforts are underway to bring at least 200 MLD of water to the city daily by February 15. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has ordered the GVPR company to lay 1,800 km of water pipelines throughout the city, with nearly 950 km already installed. The roads in areas where these pipelines have been laid are damaged, and the responsibility for road repairs has been assigned to the contractor. In this Rs 2,740 crore scheme, Rs 80 crore has been allocated for road repairs.

Government request for information on 5 points

The municipal corporation will need to invest Rs 822. 22 crore in the new water supply scheme. The state government has sent a letter approving the loan, asking for information on five points. The civic administration has promptly sent the demanded information to the government. While filling out the loan application form, the CSMC sources said that the administration had sent a letter requesting to deduct the Rs 80 crore (allocated for the repairing of roads after laying of pipelines) as it will be done by the CSMC, therefore, a loan amount of Rs 750 crore should be granted by the state government.