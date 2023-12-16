CSMC violates state order by awarding rights to reappointed retired personnel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been accused of violating state government’s order by illegally granting administrative and financial powers to the retired officers and personnel, who have been reappointed for six months on an honorarium basis. A social activist Sandeep Andhale has raised an objection

Through submitting a memorandum to the CSMC commissioner G Sreekanth and hope for immediate action in this regard. The memorandum also underlines that he would appeal in the court if the civic administration does not take a positive decision in this regard.

The civic administration can only seek their expert guidance in implementation of a project from the retired personnel. They should be hired for six months on an honorarium basis. If they are given powers then it is a violation of parameter number 3 of the GR issued in 2017.

Few working as guide

There are a few officers who are working purely as a guide and they do not touch a single file. The CSMC has appointed a guide for implementation of Garware Sports Project; New Water Supply Scheme; Drainage Project. However, there are few retired officers to whom the CSMC has awarded the administrative rights. There is an outcry amongst subordinates working under them that the decision of CSMC is an injustice upon them.

It may be noted that the strength of vacant posts in different posts in different sections is increasing each year due to the retirement of officers and employees. It is becoming difficult for the CSMC to run the civic affairs with a thin number of existing staff. Adding to the woes, no fresh recruitment has been made by the CSMC.