CSMC vows to attract funds from Germany

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be participating in the Industrial Conference scheduled to be in Ingolstadt (Germany) from September 24 to 28.

The civic chief G Sreekanth said, “Audi cars are manufactured in the industrial estate of Ingolstadt city in Germany. Ingolstadt and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are the sister cities. The international conference of Urban Local Bodies in Asia is being held in the same city next week. I will be giving a presentation on five main topics - smart schools, solid waste management, gardens, playgrounds, and technology - so as to attract financial help from Germany. It will help give a push to municipal corporation’s projects. The discussion will also be held on these five topics at the conference. Hence the conference will prove beneficial for the municipal corporation.