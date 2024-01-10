CSMC vows to make recordable tax collection

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The collection of property tax and water tax in different zones of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is gaining momentum during the last quarter of the financial year (2023-24). Till January 9, 2024 the CSMC recorded a collection of Rs 112 crore (includes property tax of Rs 95.90 crore and water tax of Rs 16.27 crore). The collection is said to be 70 per cent more than the collection on January 9, 2023 (during 2022-23). Meanwhile, the CSMC is hoping to set new records by the end of financial year (March 31).

Earlier, the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth has ordered deduction of one day’s salary of 31 personnel who failed to implement the tax recovery drive and recorded poor collection of taxes.

70 pc more than last year

During last year, the property tax collection recorded on January 9, 2023 was Rs 66.57 crore. Hence the collection in the current year is 70 pc more than the last year. The reduction in water tax from Rs 4,050 to Rs 2,025 has pushed the CSMC administration to run into losses.

The target collection set by CSMC is of Rs 350 crore. It has planned to at least collect

Rs 250 crore in the form of property tax and Rs 100 crore from the old dues, said the sources.

The CSMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said, “We are hoping to enhance the property tax and water tax collection by March-end. We have done micro planning and prepared a zone wise list of properties (from Zone 1 to 10). Hence our focus is on collecting tax from each property. We have made a recordable collection this year which is huge in the history of CSMC.”