CSMC vows to upgrade museums to impress tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken a vow to provide state-of-the-art facilities and transform the city museums into tourist-friendly destinations soon.

Lakhs of tourists visit the city every year, but there is not a single museum attracting their attention in the city. Hence, the civic body has decided to provide state-of-the-art facilities in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre Museum, and the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial to attract tourists.

Presently, the state government has appointed an administrator to look after the day-to-day affairs of the municipal corporation. Hence, the administration is focusing on doing the work that it could not focus on in the past. This is the reason why the administrator, G. Sreekanth, is focusing on developing a Glow Garden, starting boating services in the two gardens, developing food courts, a cricket stadium of international status, etc. The proposed development of the museums is one of the series.

The civic chief said, “We are trying to seek Rs 20 crore in funds from the state government. This includes providing modern facilities and maintaining the infrastructure of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre Museum, and the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Museum, apart from introducing the ‘Light and Sound’ show at Siddharth Garden.”