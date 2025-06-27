CSMC will not back down anymore: CSMC administrator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Municipal Corporation is determined to clear four major roads in the city, regardless of the circumstances, said Administrator G Sreekanth. The widening work has already begun in the first phase from Mahaveer Chowk to Cambridge Chowk along Jalna Road. Other roads being widened to 60 meters include Mahanubhav Ashram to Nakshatrawadi; Vasantrao Naik Chowk to Harsul and Mahaveer Chowk to Daulatabad T-Point. The civic chief appealed to affected property owners to voluntarily remove their structures and avoid forcing the administration into taking action.

“New companies are setting up in the city, and soon there will be ample water supply. With the expected population growth, it is critical to prepare with wider roads,” civic chief said.

Following a murder incident in Mukundwadi, demolition action was initiated. While some property owners have approached the courts, further action will now proceed as per court orders. Addressing criticism from political circles that such actions don’t happen during the monsoon, Sreekanth countered saying, “ If a house is in the middle of the road, it can be removed. Most of the structures are commercial. On Jalna Road and other areas, citizens are voluntarily removing their properties. If they don’t, the corporation certainly will.”

Streetlights on 60-meter roads

Once widened, both sides will be equipped with streetlights, and the 60-meter road width will be marked to prevent future encroachments. Cement poles are being installed, and a service road at Beed Bypass will be developed soon. The municipal corporation has funds of Rs 20 crore collected under Gunthewari Scheme. The said amount will be used specifically for road projects.

A team of 50 engineers has been deployed across various roads for the widening project. They have been instructed to issue notices to property owners. The Department of Land Records will assist with on-site marking.

TDR within 7 days

If someone owns vacant land within the 60-meter stretch, they will receive Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) within 7 days. Those who have built on such land won’t be eligible for TDR but can get the remaining part of the land regularised under Gunthewari Scheme. The Mukundwadi crematorium owned by the Municipal Corporation will be relocated to a garden. A religious structure in the area will also be removed.

Champa Chowk to Jalna Road

A road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road is also planned, following requests from public representatives. Widening efforts will also be undertaken from Deolai Chowk to Jhalta Phata.