CSMC will strive to provide qualitative and quantitative amenities to citizens through smart work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new municipal commissioner and administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, today underlined that he is aware of the availability of basic amenities in the city as he is staying here for the past two years and eight months.

“ I am equally aware of problems faced by the common man in his day-to-day life. Hence the focus in the coming days will be on providing roads, water and doing smart work,” said the new civic chief.

The joint commissioner (State GST) G Sreekanth was transferred as an administrator to CSMC on Tuesday evening. The sitting administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari has gone to Greece and is on 15 days of leave and will be returning on May 5. Hence G Sreekanth took over the charge from the acting CSMC administrator and district collector Astik Kumar Pandey on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to media persons after taking over the charge, the civic chief said, “I was in the GST Department for the past two years and two months. Hence as a resident, I am aware of the issues of the city. However, as an administrator, I will strive and stress on undertaking work expected by the citizens. During my service period of 23 years, 20 years have been spent in Marathwada. I had worked as TC for nine years and the tenure of administrative service is of 14 years. Taking all of us together I will work with the cooperation of the public representatives and strive to fulfil the expectations of the citizens.”

Providing water 24x7?

The new civic chief scheduled his first meeting with the authorities of the water supply section to discuss on water supply scheme. The maiden meeting to be taken after taking over the charge aims to speed up the ongoing new water supply scheme works. Besides, instead of giving water daily, efforts will be made on providing water 24x7 to the citizens, he stressed.

Let us hope for good

It is indeed a great opportunity to work as an administrator of the historic city. The preference will be given to developing internal roads. Efforts will be taken to work smartly using modern technology and give qualitative and quantitative basic amenities to the citizens, said G Sreekanth adding that a new hope has emerged with the beautification of the city done to commemorate the visit of the G20 delegation.

Delay in transfer

The transfer of G Sreekanth to the CSMC was the topic of discussion in the municipal corporation headquarters for the past two months. When asked directly, why the transfer got late, the civic chief replied,“ It is the government's job. I came here when I received the order.”