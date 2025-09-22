CSMC’s motto to complete tender processes before election code of conduct!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Supreme Court has recently issued clear directions that municipal corporation elections must be held before January 31. With the likelihood of elections taking place right after Diwali, the municipal corporation administration has already begun pushing forward various development works. According to sources, planning is underway to finalise how the tender process and work orders will be completed before the election code of conduct comes into force.

With considerable revenue collected from property tax and water tax, the municipal corporation treasury has received a financial boost. This has eased the cash crunch, allowing allocations for certain development works. Priority is being given to ongoing development projects in the current financial year before the new public representatives take office. It is also being discussed that, by the time representatives are elected, very little work will remain to be carried out in their wards.

Tenders have already been floated for annual drainage repair works in different wards, and several road works are also planned. Some estimates have been finalised and, with the approval of administrator G Sreekanth, have been placed for the tendering process. Sources revealed that over the next one and a half to two months, the administration is gearing up to execute development works worth at least ₹50–60 crore.

Political interference in major development works

Whenever the municipal corporation administration issues tenders for large-scale development projects, political leaders intervene, creating hurdles for the officials. Politicians are reportedly pressuring the administration to ensure that their own people get the contracts. Among contractors, there is also talk that such works are being awarded through irregular and unfair practices.