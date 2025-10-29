CSMSS Ayurveda College & Hospital gets grade-A in accreditation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Commission for Indian Medical Systems (NCISM)’s Quality Council of India (QCI) has accorded ‘A’ grade to CSMSS Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha Ayurveda College and Hospital

The college secured 10th position among top 10 colleges in the list of all Ayurveda Colleges of the country that have received 'A' grade in the evaluation. It also obtained second position in the State in the list.

A three-member team of the QCI under the National Commission for Medical Practice, New Delhi, inspected the college and hospital on July 16 and 17, 2025.

Based on the students' academic merit, the Ayurveda College and Hospital was given an 'A' grade.

Principal Dr Jayshree Deshmukh said that by prioritising academic quality, financial soundness and improving the facilities available to students, they had created a reliable identity.

Director and Administrative Officer Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, Human Resources Manager Anil Tayde Patil and Public Relations Officer Sanjay Patil were present.