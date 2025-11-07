CSMSS Donates Rs 21 Lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Extending a helping hand to flood-affected farmers across Maharashtra, the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha (CSMSS) donated Rs 21 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday.

CSMSS president Ranjit Mule handed over the cheque to district collector Deelip Swami. Present on the occasion were resident district collector Janardan Vidhate, rural SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, and senior officials from CSMSS institutions. The fund was raised through a one-day salary contribution from faculty and staff of all CSMSS colleges, supported by personal contributions from secretary Padmakarrao Mule and president Ranjit Mule.

Photo Caption: CSMSS president Ranjit Mule hands over a Rs 21 lakh cheque to district collector Deelip Swami in the presence of dignitaries.