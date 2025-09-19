CSN rural police crack down on Tobacco sales

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rural police seized Rs 22,058 worth of tobacco products during a special drive against illegal sales near schools, colleges, government offices, and public areas. The operation was directed by SP Dr. Vinaykumar M. Rathod and Additional SP Annapurna Singh.

Police teams from 23 stations carried out raids across the district, targeting pan shops, grocery stores, street vendors, and other locations selling tobacco on Thrusday. During the drive, 102 people were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 for selling items such as khaini, zarda, laborer bidi, and other tobacco products. The operation was organized by Police Inspector Vijay Singh Rajput of the local crime branch, with officers from the 23 stations executing the raids. Authorities said such actions will continue and urged citizens to report any sale or consumption of tobacco products in public areas.