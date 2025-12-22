CSN set to lead Maharashtra’s tech revolution

LOKMAT TIMES EXCLUSIVE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City is poised to become one of the two upcoming semiconductor ecosystem cities in Maharashtra.

Lokmat Times has exclusively spoken with the Chief Investment Adviser from the Chief Minister’s Office, who confirmed that the state government has two semiconductor ecosystem projects in the pipeline, which will be developed soon. In a recent assembly session, the Chief Minister highlighted that the CSN ecosystem will focus on electronics production, semiconductors, modules, and solar industries, with an estimated investment of over Rs 50,000 crore and employment opportunities for more than 30,000 people. Following the inauguration of the OSAT facility in Navi Mumbai, a similar scale of investment is expected to come to the new city, which is set to become a semiconductor ecosystem, he added. Already a hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, CSN is set to emerge as a semiconductor hotspot. The city will require uninterrupted, high-quality electricity with dedicated feeders and backup systems, large volumes of ultra-pure water (UPW) with a single fab consuming millions of litres daily along with a business-friendly environment to attract investors. Experts say this development positions Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at the forefront of India’s semiconductor revolution, complementing its existing EV ecosystem and securing its place as a key industrial and technological hub for the next generation.

City development hinges on key factors

Sources say that the success of the city’s development plans depends on addressing air connectivity, infrastructure, safety, and active involvement of local government bodies. Officials warn that unless these factors are properly managed, the system will not function effectively, potentially slowing growth and investment in the region.

Maharashtra to introduce semiconductor ecosystems

“We already have Mumbai semiconductor ecosystem projects in Maharashtra. Semiconductors power every modern innovation from smartphones and satellites to defence systems and household appliances. The potential in this sector is enormous, and India must take the lead. Our true goal is to make Maharashtra the innovation capital of India by 2030. That’s why we are planning to launch two additional semiconductor ecosystems in the state soon.”

— Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Investment Adviser to the Chief Minister

City must build talent, systems

“I believe our city needs companies like Tata Electronics to set up here, but most chip design talent still comes from outside. By building strong local systems and developing skilled manpower, we can make the city a hub for electronics and semiconductor industries.”

— Suresh Todkar, Director, Deogiri Electronics Cluster

City offers ideal ecosystem

“I believe our city is perfect for this kind of ecosystem. Most conditions are favourable, and students will find inspiration and motivation to grow. This environment can help them pursue booming careers and achieve their full potential.”

— Dr. Sanjay Dambhare, Principal, GEC