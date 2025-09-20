CSN Youth Festival 2nd day: different competitions held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Western Instrumental Music competition began at Srujanrang in Deogiri College on the second day of the two-day District level Youth Festival on Saturday. A total of 8 teams participated today. Competitions for Western Group Singing and Western Light Vocal were conducted on the same stage. The teams showcased impressive performances with a variety of instruments.

Box

Presentation of Bhavgeet, Bhaktigeet & Ghazals

A total of 34 teams participated in Light Vocal Music at the Nadrang stage. The teams presented Indian Group and Classical Singing art on the first day. The Indian Light Vocal competition began with participation from 34 colleges across the district on the second day (Saturday morning). Songs presented included Bhavgeet (emotional songs), Bhaktigeet (devotional songs), Ghazals, and patriotic songs which included Sundar Te Dhyan Ubha Vitevari", He Shyam Sundar Rajsa, "Dev Majha Vithu Savala, Ae Mohabbat Tere Anjaam Pe Rona Aaya" and "Mere Hamnava, Mere Hamdam."

Box

Debate competition: intelligence tested on creativity

Around 69 participants in the elocution competition, Shabdrang stage on the first day while the debate competition on ‘Is technology is harmful to creativity’ took centre stage. The event saw participation from 35 teams who spoke in favour and against the topic. The participant said that conflict had always existed between creator and creation. Some said “When creation dominates the creator, harm can result.” Others said all technology exists because of human creativity.

Box

90 students created beautiful rangoli designs

In the Rangoli Art contest, 90 teams actively participated by creating Rangoli artworks. The themes for the competition were-Indian Culture, Women Empowerment and National Integration.