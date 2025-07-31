CSN’s four VPs, 3 GS and 5 secretaries gets berth in MPCC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has received notable representation in the newly formed Congress State Executive Committee. Some young leaders have also been given opportunities. District Congress President and MP Dr Kalyan Kale has been appointed as Senior Vice President of the state committee. Along with him, four Vice Presidents, three General Secretaries, and five Secretaries from the city have been included.

Hence, after the list of office bearers was announced, mixed reactions were observed as “some were happy, some disappointed.” With local self-governing body elections approaching, the new office bearers are now eagerly waiting for their specific responsibilities, which will be decided soon through regional-level meetings.

Positions allotted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee included Senior Vice-President - MP Dr Kalyan Kale; Vice-Presidents - Former Minister of State Anil Patel, Former MLC M M Shaikh and Kamal Farooqui; General Secretaries - Prof. Dr. Mohan Deshmukh, Dr. Jitendra Dehade and Lahuji Shewale; Secretaries - Dr. Zafar Khan, Ashok Dolas, Ravindra Kale, Adv. Syed Akram and Dr Sartaj Pathan; Executive Members - Namdev Pawar, Vilasbapu Autade and Prakash Mugidya.

From Jalna, Kalyan Dale and Rajendra Rakh have been appointed as Vice Presidents, while MLA Rajesh Rathod is appointed General Secretary.

When contacted newly appointed members, they said that a state executive meeting will be held soon, followed by department-wise meetings where responsibilities will be officially assigned.

Meanwhile, in the previous executive committee, Namdev Pawar and Dr. Zafar Khan were General Secretaries. In the new committee, Pawar has been made an executive member and Zafar Khan a secretary, which has reportedly led to discontent, it is learnt. They should have at least been retained in their earlier positions argued some of them.