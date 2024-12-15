CT Scan of youth's body before Postmortem

Lokmat News Network

The body of a youth who died in judicial custody in Parbhani was brought to GMCH in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for an in-camera postmortem on Sunday night. The body underwent a CT scan before being moved to the mortuary. However, the postmortem was delayed as the family awaited identification.

The deceased has been identified as Somnath Venkata Surwanshi (36, Bhivpuri, Pune presently residing Shankarnagar, Parbhani). After news of his body arriving at GMCH spread, a large crowd of Ambedkarite leaders, officials and youth gathered at the mortuary, prompting heavy police deployment. GMCH sources confirmed that CT scans are mandatory in such cases. Activists from Parbhani arrived, shouting slogans and demanding justice for Surwanshi, expressing anger over his death. A team of five doctors, along with the Sub-Divisional Officer and police officers, was appointed to oversee the postmortem. The GMCH dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, visited the mortuary to assess the situation.

Relatives await identification before postmortem

Before the postmortem, close relatives needed to identify the body. However, Somnath's parents and other close family members had not arrived at GMCH by 10.30 pm, delaying the process.

Death due to Police assault? Family's suspicion

Family members allege that Somnath died due to police assault, citing visible injuries on his body. He had come to Parbhani for law studies. His parents, who left Pune in the morning, were unable to reach Parbhani or Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and their phones were unreachable. The family suspects they were intercepted on the way.-------(Prof. Anil Kamble )

