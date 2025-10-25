CTET-2026 schedule announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule of the first session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in 2026.

The Board will conduct the 21st edition of CTET on February 8, 2026 (Sunday) at 132 cities all over the country in 20 languages. It comprises two papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available soon on the CTET official website (https://ctet.nic.in). It urged aspiring candidates to download the Information Bulletin from its portal only.

There will be 236 centres, including Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune and Solapur.