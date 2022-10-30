CTET registration starts today

The 16th edition of CTET will be conducted online mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of the examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The information bulletin contains details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fees and examination cities. Aspiring candidates were requested to download the information bulletin and read the same carefully before applying.

The last date for submitting an online application is November 24. The fee can be paid up to November 25. There will be two papers. The application fee one paper for will be Rs 1000 (Rs 500 for the reserved category), for general group candidates, while Rs 1200 be charged for the aspirants of both papers.

Exam city to be allotted on first cum first served basis

The candidates will be allotted a choice of examination city on first cum first served basis. If a candidate cancels the transaction, the full fee will be refunded to the candidate’s account and the application will not be considered for this examination of CTET. So, the candidates were advised to complete their application process without waiting for the last date.