CTR celebrates 59th incorporation day

Box cricket and blood donation drive organised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Commemorating their 59th incorporation day, CTR organised a week-long celebration across all manufacturing locations, culminating on December 18. This included a box cricket league and a blood donation camp, fostering team spirit and social responsibility among employees.

The box cricket league, held at a hotel in the MIDC Chikalthana on December 17, saw enthusiastic participation from employees divided into 16 teams. After league matches, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, the winning and runner-up teams were awarded attractive prizes by Dr Nitin Metkar, general manager (corporate) and Pranav Shankar, general manager (operations) on behalf of CTR management. Certificates were also presented to outstanding players in categories like man of the tournament, man of the match, and exceptional batting and bowling.

Following the cricket fervor, employees voluntarily donated blood to Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank at the company premises. Anil Kumar, vice chairman, concluded the celebrations with a cake-cutting ceremony. GS Arora, A Kaulwar, DV Moharir and others were present.