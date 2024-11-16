CTR Exports new plant in Chikalthana MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CTR Exports Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of CTR Manufacturing Industries Private Limited, reputed industrial conglomerate in Chikalthana industrial area, has set up its ninth factory at E12 Chikalthana, Aurangabad. General manager for Aurangabad operations Pranav Shanker inaugurated the plant having manufacturing facility of tapchangers for transformers. Commercial invoicing commenced on November 11. Divisional manager R B Lad with his team members were present. CTR vice chairman Anil Kumar and managing director V K Wakchaure extended greetings on the inauguration of the new unit. Director R V Talegaonkar said that the new factory will provide opportunities and give priority to youth from Aurangabad.