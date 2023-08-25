CTR manufactures capacitors for Chandrayan-3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CTR manufacturing industries pvt ltd, a renowned company known for its supply of plastic film capacitors to the Indian Army, Navy, and Airforce, has achieved a significant milestone by manufacturing capacitors for the prestigious Chandrayan-3 mission.

This remarkable achievement has been accomplished at their state-of-the-art factory, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar under the Atmanirbhar slogan of Prime Minister, the manufacturing of these capacitors aligns with India's mission to become self-reliant in the field of advanced technology. The manufacturing process was carried out under the expert supervision of esteemed individuals including chairman emeritus, KK Nohria, chairman, BM Suri, vice chairman, AP Kumar, managing director, VK Wakchaure, director, RV Talegaonkar, and director, PA Kumar.

CTR manufacturing industries is well-known for its unique technological capabilities and a wide range of products. Company’s NABL accredited laboratory, dedicated to testing the high voltage of onload tapchangers, is the first of its kind in the sub-continent.