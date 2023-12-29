Cuckoo trapped in manja rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cuckoo was stuck in nylon manja on a tree for two days near Mata Mandir in the cantonment area. Nature lovers freed her on Friday afternoon.

Sandeep Tedle and Krishna Borse brought cuckoo to life care institute. Her leg was broken due to the manja. Jayesh Shinde, secretary of the organization, took the bird to the Khadkeshwar veterinary hospital. Dr Nanda Gaikwad plastered the leg of the bird. Now the further care of cuckoo will be taken in the life care institute.