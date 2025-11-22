Cultural ambassadors left awe-struck by Bibi Ka Maqbara, Devgiri Fort, and Ellora Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tourism capital of Maharashtra and heritage city Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnessed a unique confluence on Saturday. More than 30 cultural ambassadors from across the world, who arrived in the city for ‘Aikyam 2025’, visited the royal mausoleum Bibi Ka Maqbara (the Taj of the Deccan), the impregnable Devgiri (Daulatabad) Fort, and the world heritage Ellora Caves. The ambassadors were speechless on seeing the beauty of heritage sites and could not resist themselves from saying marvelous, fabulous and fantabulous.

‘Aikyam’, an initiative founded by former Indian diplomat Monika Kapil Mohta and cultural entrepreneur Siddhant Mohta, has begun a cultural journey across the most prestigious places in India. On the second day of the three-day cultural event (which began on November 21), jointly organised by UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City, a special heritage tour was arranged for the international guests.

Mesmerised by the centuries-old charm of the city, the guests first visited Bibi Ka Maqbara today at 10 am, where they admired its delicate architectural beauty. In the afternoon, they explored Devgiri Fort, learning about its defense systems, stone structures, and the heroic tales hidden in its long history. The journey concluded at the Unesco world heritage site, Ellora Caves, where the extraordinary blend of Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain traditions left the ambassadors and cultural delegates spellbound.

City placed on international tourism map

Tourism experts believe that this visit has further strengthened Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s position in global heritage and tourism development. The praise from the visitors and their admiration for the city’s cultural legacy are expected to give a significant boost to its tourism sector. It is anticipated that the city’s ranking on the international tourism map will rise even higher.

With ‘Aikyam 2025’, global attention has once again turned toward Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and this visit is expected to give a new direction to the city’s cultural, historical, and tourism growth.