Cultural Festival in Delhi on Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Sanskritik Mahotsav' will be held in the Maharashtra Sadan auditorium in Delhi, at 7 pm, on May 14 as part of the celebration of the 367th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Actress Varsha Usgaonkar, Bhargavi Chirmule, choreographer Atul Kulkarni, singer-musician Rajesh Sarkate, playback singer Ravindra Khomane, playback singer Payal Sarkate and Shivshahir Suresh Jadhav will participate in this festival. Ravindra Bansod will deliver a lecture.

This festival is being organised by the Maharashtra Directorate of Cultural Affairs. A 13-foot equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be unveiled at this event.

“Marathi speaking people from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Nashik, Panipat and Delhi will be present for this Jayanti celebration,” said Kishore Chavan (President of the festival committee) and Vilas Pangarkar (working president).