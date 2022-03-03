‘Curbs to remain till dist falls into A category’

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 3:Continuous restrictions in the city is the result of negligence in improving vaccination in the district, taking restrictions lightly and flouting covid protocols. In the last two months, there has been a lot of neglect on the part of citizens, including the entire administration on the vaccination. Therefore, it is for the citizens to decide whether they want to live with restrictions or not, said district collector Sunil Chavan on Thursday.

When asked about the restrictions, Chavan said there is a question as to why the district is out of A category. The rate of the first dose is 85 percent and the second dose is 55 per cent. Restrictions will remain in place until the district falls into A category.

50 per cent capacity

Malls, cinemas, theaters, restaurants, grounds, political meetings, conventions will continue at 50 per cent capacity. For swimming pools, tourist spots, sports, entertainment, educational, religious, political, festivals, wedding ceremonies, funerals, only 50 per cent attendance has been permitted.

Vaccination certificate must

Citizens will not be allowed to enter hotels, malls, cinemas, theaters without full corona vaccine certification (proof of two doses). Chavan warned to seal the establishment if they did not abide by the rules. We will also check coaching classes, hotels and malls, said the collector.

Unvaccinated citizens

Till date, 1,84,500 citizens have not taken the first dose, while 2,86,641 citizens second dose in the municipal limits. In all, 4,10,513 people have not taken the first dose in the district while 6,44,338 citizens second dose. There will be facilities for vaccination in 40 primary health centers in the city. The vaccine will be available at 70 private doctors.