Curiosity about the Goddess’s hands at Renuka Mata temple this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the Renuka Mata Temple in CIDCO N-9, known as Pratimahur, the morning began with pooja and Ghatasthapana. For the first time this year, two hands (bhuja) were added to the goddess’s idol, sparking great curiosity among devotees. Thousands of women visiting for darshan were seen capturing the goddess’s radiant image on their mobile cameras.

The pooja was performed by President of the temple trust, Satish Vaidya. Afterward, the women’s group chanted Navarna Mantra, Shrisukta, and Kunjika Stotra. In the evening, Sardar Jadhav presented the Gajar Jagdambe program. Upcoming events include:

Tuesday: Naradiya Kirtan by Vajrangbuwa Afle

Wednesday: Devotional songs by Sachin Shinde from Vishwajeet Sangeet Vidyalaya

Thursday: Naradiya Kirtan by Bhagwati Deshpande and Bharud performance by Anuradha Puranik

Friday: Naradiya Kirtan by Swati Chitale and Shri Ram Chitale Maharaj

Saturday: Folk performance by Shahir Ajinkya Lingayat

Sunday: Naradiya Kirtan by Anushka Barve and Bharatanatyam by Kalashree Academy

Monday: Devotional music by Rajesh Sarkate

Tuesday: Kumari Pujan and Jagar Group performance

Thursday (Vijayadashami): Simmolanghan and midnight aarti of Navratri

Darshan for 18 Hours

During Navratri, devotees can have darshan at the temple daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., totaling 18 continuous hours. The temple will remain closed for the goddess’s rest from midnight of Vijayadashami to 5 a.m. on Kojagiri Purnima.

Captions

The Renuka Mata Temple in CIDCO N-9, known for its Pratimahur.

Devotees feel delighted seeing the goddess’s radiant hands (tandala).