Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “To create a developed India, our curriculum should be based on new technologies. For this, all teachers should work hard to educate students. This is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders in society,” said Dr Sanjay Dambhare, Principal, the Government Engineering College of the city.

He was speaking in a lecture series on ‘Role of Technical Education for Developed India’ organised at MIT recently as part of the Golden Jubilee Year celebration of Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal (GSM).

He said that even though efficiency is hidden in our blood and DNA, today, we have a big challenge to produce excellent technicians.

“We must teach value-based technical education to create a developed India of 2047. The strength of a strong India is its strong family system,” he added.

Chairman GSM Dr Yadnavir Kawde, director Dr Shakuntala Lomte, senior social activist and Vice chairman of GSM Subhash Lomte, MIT-director Dr Nilesh Patil, director Sandeep Pankade, MIT Polytechnic Principal Sunil Deshmukh, MIT-Cidco Principal Dr Mahendra Kondekar and others were present.