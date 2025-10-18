Cushion shop destroyed in massive fire, materials reduced to ashes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire gutted Amodi Cushion Shop, opposite the Superintendent of Police Office in the TV Center area, causing losses worth several lakhs.

The blaze broke out around 8 am on Saturday, destroying all materials inside. Fortunately, the shop was closed, and no one was injured, said Fire Department officials. Locals spotted thick smoke and alerted authorities immediately. Firefighters arrived quickly and controlled the fire within 30 minutes using two fire tenders. Cooling operations continued for another hour. The shop stored flammable items like mattresses and cushion supplies, which were completely burned. Deputy fire officer Harichandra Pawar, along with team worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire.