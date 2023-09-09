Cut-off date for poly admissions extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the cut-off date for all types of polytechnic admissions for the academic year 2023-24, up to September 14.

The centralised admission process (CAP) for those candidates who passed SSC and HSC in March 2023 was implemented and it ended on August 29. The cut-off date for the post-SSC courses was September 8.

Since the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC and HSC results on August 28, the DTE issued a circular recently about the admission process for the students who cleared SSC in the supplementary examination. It revised the cut-off date of the admissions. Now, the cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2023-24 is September 14.

The last date for uploading the data for institutes for admissions to the first year of a three-year duration full-time diploma in Engineering and Technology courses in the Government, private aided and unaided educational institutes is September 15. The cut-off date for post-HSC courses is September 20.

--Facility of online registration and document verification for admission to seats, other than CAP seats, will continue till the cut-off date of admission.

--The candidates aspiring for admission for institutional quota and seats remaining vacant after CAP, will have to register, documents verified and confirmation of application either by online or offline modes. The candidates must apply separately to institutes for admissions.

--Candidates who have opted for offline mode can avail of the IT facility which is available at the Facilitation Centre free of cost for submission, scanning and uploading documents, and confirmation of the application form.