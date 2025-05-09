Cyber criminals exploit ‘Operation Sindoor’ sentiment with new phishing scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As mock drills continue across city under ‘Operation Sindoor’ to boost emergency preparedness, cybercriminals are exploiting the campaign's emotional appeal to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

According to cybersecurity officials, fraudulent WhatsApp messages are being circulated, urging people to “support Operation Sindoor” by downloading a PDF file. Once clicked, the file gives hackers access to users’ sensitive banking information, resulting in immediate financial theft. These phishing messages are being widely shared across WhatsApp groups in various cities, often appearing legitimate and patriotic. Officials warn that this is part of a larger strategy by cyber fraudsters to manipulate public sentiment during times of heightened awareness. They are also advising users to verify the authenticity of any such messages and refrain from forwarding them further.

WhatsApp groups under watch: Cyber Police

Speaking to Lokmat Times, PI Shivcharan Pandhare of the cyber department said, “We have not received any official complaint in our city yet. However, citizens must remain alert. Do not click on unknown links or open unverified files. All WhatsApp groups are under surveillance, and any group found circulating anti-national content will be dealt with strictly. Group admins and those giving consent may face legal action.”