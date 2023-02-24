Cyber fraudster dupes old man of Rs 1.32L

Aurangabad

A cyber fraudster duped an old man of Rs 1.32 lakh online by sending him a message that his electricity bills are outstanding and the power supply will be disconnected. As the old man approached the Aurangabad rural cyber police station, the police helped him to get his money back in his account, said SP Manish Kalwaniya.

Complainant Bhaskar Sopan Chaudhary retired in 2011. He received a message on February 7, that his electricity bill was pending and that if not paid immediately, his power supply will be interrupted. He was asked to contact the given number in the message. When he contacted the given number, the person asked him to download the remote access application. When he downloaded it, Rs 50,000 were deducted from his account on two occasions and Rs 32,000 on one occasion. When he received the message, he immediately approached the cyber police station. The police then helped him to get his money back in his account on February 23. The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar by PI Devidas Gaat, PSI Praveen Patil, Bharat Mane, Kailas Kamthe, Sandeep Varpe, Nitin Jadhav, Ravindra Lokhande, Savita Jaybhaye and others.