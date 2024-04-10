Cyber patrolling initiative launched ahead of LS elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the police force in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has initiated a 'Cyber Patrolling' programme, aimed at ensuring the integrity and security of the electoral process. Led by Election Commission's general special observer Dharmendra S Gangwar and former IPS officer NK Mishra, the initiative was unveiled during a meeting held at Subhedar Rest House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, attended by district collector Dilip Swami, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania, and sub district election officer Devendra Katke, various aspects of election preparations were reviewed. This included discussions on law and order, polling station arrangements, transport logistics, and security measures for electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines.

Following the meeting, a preliminary inspection of EVMs, control units, and VVPAT machines was conducted at the warehousing corporation. The district has 7236 voting machines, 4265 control units, and 4411 VVPAT machines, with additional reserve devices. Measures to increase voter turnout were emphasized, with plans to deploy four special observers ahead of the nomination filing process. Additionally, instructions were issued to enhance public awareness, ensure weapon collection, curb illegal activities, and prevent social disturbances during the electoral process.