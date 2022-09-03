Cyber police help job aspirant to get money back

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Cyber fraudsters duped a youth from the city of Rs 30,000 on the lure of giving a job. The cyber police helped the youth to get his money back.

Police said, a youth Narayan Kulkarni was searching for a job. The cyber fraudsters sent a link to him from a fake website of Naukri dot com for the interview of a job. He was told that he will have to pay Rs 10 through credit card. When Kulkarni sent Rs 10, the fraudsters withdrew Rs 30,192 directly from his account.

When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he immediately complained it to the cyber police. PI Gautam Patare and his team immediately freezed the e-wallet of the fraudsters. Later, all the amount was transferred in the account of Kulkarni again.