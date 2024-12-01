Cyber Police Return Over 5 Lakh Rupees to Victim

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man fell victim to a scam on Telegram, where an advertisement promised to double his money within hours. As a result, he lost over Rs. 5.62 lakh to a cyber fraudster. After realizing he had been scammed, the victim rushed to the rural cyber police station. The cyber police acted swiftly and froze the fraudster's bank account, successfully recovering the victim's money.

According to the cyber police, victim Anna Bhagwan Mote (40, Bodhegav, Tq. Phulambri) received an advertisement on Telegram on June 25, offering to double the money in a few hours. Falling for the scam, Mote tried to complete the tasks given by the fraudster, investing over Rs. 5.62 lakh in stages. However, after that, the fraudster broke contact. Realizing he had been duped, Mote immediately contacted the rural police cyber station. Under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, Rural Cyber Police Station PI Satyajit Taitwale, Constables Mukesh Wagh, Ganesh Ghorpade and Sheetal Khandagale acted quickly. They contacted Kotak Mahindra Bank and managed to freeze the fraudster's bank account. As a result, the fraudster could not withdraw any money. Like Mote, nine other victims had their money trapped in the same fraudster's bank account. After completing all legal procedures on Saturday, the police successfully returned the money to Mote.