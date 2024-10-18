Cyber scams exposed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City Cyber Police have helped 111 complainants recover a total of ₹70 lakh in various cyber cheating cases since January 2023. While this success highlights the increasing prevalence of cybercrimes, it also raises concerns about the evolving concept of "digital arrest," which has sparked discussions. However, it is important to note that the term "digital arrest" does not yet exist under current Indian law, leading to questions around its implications and legality. As the city’s cyber police continue to combat online fraud, citizens are being urged to remain vigilant against cyber scammers.

"Scammers using the guise of a digital arrest are preying on people's fear. These scams can cause emotional distress and financial loss. It’s vital for citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police immediately. We are taking all necessary steps to combat this growing threat, said PI Shivcharan Pandhare. "Cybercrime has evolved into a major threat, especially with digital arrest scams. As law enforcement, our duty is to protect the public, investigate these crimes, and ensure that no one falls prey to such fraudulent activities." API Deshmukh. This incident highlights the growing menace of digital arrest scams, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement agencies to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

Fake Police Extortion

“A customer ordered a gift, but the fake courier informed them that their parcel contained drugs. The scammers then blackmailed the customer, claiming to be calling from Andheri police station. They threatened that if the customer didn’t pay 11 lakh, an FIR would be filed against them. The scammers impersonated police officers and used intimidation tactics to extort money. Fearing legal consequences, the victim was pressured into complying with the demand. This incident highlights the rising concern of scams involving fake police impersonation and extortion, with victims falling prey to digital arrest threats.”

Fake Police Scam

"After receiving a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, they told me that my package was linked to illegal activities. They threatened to arrest me unless I paid an enormous fine. The whole situation was so overwhelming I felt trapped and had no choice but to comply. I loss my 90,000 rupees. It’s terrifying how easily these scammers can manipulate people using the fear of legal trouble."

Digital arrest complaints

"I received a threatening call saying I was involved in a drug case. They claimed to be the police and said my arrest was imminent unless I paid. It was terrifying." --Harshad Wagh (student)

"The scam was so convincing! I never imagined something like this would happen to me. They used fake digital arrest threats to scare me into sending money." Maharudra Patil (senior citizen)

"These scammers are getting more sophisticated. They pretended to be from the police and tried to extort me. I'm just relieved I didn't fall for it." Siddhi Thorat (young professional)

How to Stay Safe?

Verify Identity: Always confirm the identity of anyone claiming to be a government official.

Stay Calm, Seek Help: If told you're under investigation, contact the relevant authority for verification.

Spread Awareness: Educate others about fraud through workshops or social media.

If You’ve Been Scammed: Call the helpline at 1930.