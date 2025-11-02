Cybercriminals exploit daily needs and youth ambitions in new wave of online scams

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A quiet revolution is taking place in city not on the streets, but behind smartphone screens. From fake hotel reservations to share market in youth cybercriminals have turned everyday needs into their newest hunting ground.

According to city cyber police, these new frauds prey on users’ everyday needs and growing greed for quick earnings. Lokmat Times reports that these scams often use counterfeit websites posing as routine service portals including mobile balance inquiries, LPG gas bookings, hotel reservations, and travel destinations(during piligrimage). Among these, hotel booking frauds have emerged as the most rampant. Officials said fake websites are being widely promoted on social media and messaging apps, trapping users with irresistible offers. Once victims click and share OTPs or personal details, their bank accounts are wiped out. “Youngsters chasing quick profits in share markets are the easiest targets,” said a senior cyber official, adding that fake trading apps and “guaranteed profit” schemes are now the most common scams. Though APK-based frauds have declined, police warn that awareness remains the only real defence. Citizens are urged to verify URLs, avoid unknown links, and report any suspicious activity to the national cyber helpline 1903.

Banks’ negligence fuels cyber frauds

“Banks bear a big share of responsibility for the growing cyber frauds. In the race to expand business, they often skip detailed checks while opening accounts especially current accounts. Tighter policies and stronger scrutiny are the need of the hour. But citizens too must stay cautious and use only verified websites.”

— Sanjay Shintre, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Cyber), Maharashtra State

Beware of fake URLs

“My request to every citizen check the spelling of website links carefully. Fraudsters often tweak one letter, turning ‘google’ into ‘gooogle’ or ‘mytrip’ into ‘myytrip.’ If you ever feel uncertain about a site, verify it first on VirusTotal.com before entering any details.”

— Omkar Naik, Cyber Expert

Forged Aadhaar hits banks hard

“When customers approach banks, there isn’t always enough time to verify every document thoroughly. We strictly follow RBI guidelines, but forged Aadhaar cards make it easy for criminals to open fake accounts. In the end, banks face the biggest losses.”

— Devidas Tuljapurkar, General Secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation

Evolving face of cybercrime

“In the last few weeks alone, we’ve noticed a surge in OTP phishing links and fake social media profiles. These frauds evolve faster than public awareness, making prevention a constant challenge.”

— PI Somnath Jadhav, city cyber police station

